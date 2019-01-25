OXFORD, OHIO • It turns out Brian Williams really likes to play against Miami University.
The sophomore from San Diego scored twice in his first appearance of the season and Alex Leclerc made 29 saves to lead Colorado College to a 6-1 victory Friday.
Troy Conzo added a goal and an assist and Erik Middendorf and Ben Copeland each had a pair of assists as the Tigers snapped a four-game winless streak and are 9-12-3 , 3-7-2 in the NCHC. CC is in a seventh-place tie in the league with Omaha, one point behind Miami.
Williams, who had two goals in a game vs. the RedHawks last season, opened the scoring at 10:02 of the first period. Erik Middendorf crashed the net and his shot was saved by Miami goalie Ryan Larkin, but Williams got the rebound.
Alex Berardinelli followed at the 12:16 mark, taking a centering pass from Trevor Gooch for a 2-0 lead.
Conzo made it 3-0 at the 15:06 mark on a rebound.
“We got it going early and I thought we played a great first period,” coach Mike Haviland said. “We came out ready to play 60 minutes.”
Trey Bradley scored his 10th of the season on a wraparound 41 seconds into the second period to make it 4-0. Williams scored midway through the second and Christiano Versich scored late in the third.
Brian “ works every day, stays positive and now we certainly can’t take him out of the lineup,” Haviland said.