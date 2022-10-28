The Pikes Peak Trophy will stay in downtown Colorado Springs for at least another year.
Colorado College routed Air Force 8-0 on Friday at Ed Robson Arena to clinch at least a tie in the annual Battle for Pikes Peak series. CC has held the trophy since 2018.
"It’s exciting; it’s the goal," Colorado College coach Kristofer Mayotte said. "We love this city, we love that we get to play for a trophy every year against them, and it’s one of our goals to make sure that we keep it."
Efficient power plays early in the game set the tone for CC’s blowout win. The Tigers scored two power-play goals in the first two periods — one from Gleb Veremyev and one from Noah Laba.
In addition to their power-play goals, Logan Will scored the game’s opening goal at full strength, and Ethan Straky scored late in the second period.
At the end of the second period, Colorado College led 4-0. And its offense didn’t stop there.
Laba and Will each added another goal and Hunter McKown scored two goals in the third period to double CC’s lead.
"When we got a step, we took it to the net ourselves," Mayotte said. "A lot of what we worked on this week was our decision making with the puck, where we wanted to be. I thought we were able to break them up."
Laba had the hot hand for CC, notching two goals and three assists. It marked CC’s first five-point game since 2010.
While the Tigers fired shot after shot for eight goals, they were equally stellar on the other side of the ice.
Air Force logged 30 shots on goal but couldn’t get any of them to fall, thanks largely to the performance of CC's defensive corps and a strong performance from goaltender Matt Vernon.
"It’s hard to look at Laba and see five points and not say he was our best player, but I felt like Vern gave us a chance to get our legs under us," Mayotte said. "He was really good — I thought he was phenomenal."
CC's win broke a four-game losing streak. The Tigers are 3-4, while Air Force is 2-4-1.
The teams will rematch on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Air Force’s Cadet Ice Arena.
"They needed this to remind them of the type of team that we can potentially be, but we still have a lot to clean up."
While Mayotte is pleased with the win, he knows the Falcons will be thirsty for revenge on Saturday.
"Tomorrow night’s going to be a battle," Mayotte said. "You know that they’re going to come out swinging."