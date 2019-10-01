More hype for CC’s freshman class
College Hockey News recently released a ranking of the top 10 recruiting classes of 2019, and Colorado College was on it. In addition, goaltender Matt Vernon was an honorable mention on the list of freshmen CHN expects to make an impact for their programs.
The returning Tigers have been raving about the freshman class, and now they’re not alone.
“Very humbling,” CC assistant coach RJ Enga said Tuesday at the Sports Corp. Hockey Faceoff Luncheon. “It’s a step in the right direction, but we’ve got to keep going.
“Recruiting in college hockey is the lifeblood. It’s good to hear that you have players coming that are going to help your program.”
Fellow National Collegiate Hockey Conference teams Nebraska-Omaha and North Dakota were also on the list. All three were in the league’s bottom half last season, offering hope for more parity in the future.
Enga was headed back out on the recruiting trail a few hours after the luncheon, bound for the British Columbia Hockey League showcase in Chilliwack, near Vancouver.
Tigers to honor CC professor
Colorado College coach Mike Haviland announced the Tigers will wear “APS” on the back of their helmets this year to honor the team’s student-player academic advisor Andrew Price-Smith, who passed away July 11 at 50 after a long illness.
Price-Smith was the David Packard Professor of International Relations, director of the Global Health Initiative, and the chair of the political science department from 2013-2016. The Toronto native joined the CC faculty in 2005, according to the school website.
“He was a great supporter of this program,” Haviland said. “He loved this program. He loved the players. He was a great bridge between the academics and the administrative and all of athletics, and we’re going to sadly miss him.”
Air Force in different spot
Frank Serratore closed the “NCHC Kumbaya Party” luncheon Tuesday after NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton and Haviland spoke, by telling stories about former Tigers coach Don Lucia, who will be inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame later this month, and offering his thoughts on the upcoming season.
The Falcons were predicted to finish sixth, dead center in Atlantic Hockey, this season . They were picked to finish first the past two seasons.
The bottom fell out on Air Force’s 2018-19 season in a two-game sweep at home in the conference tournament. The Falcons lost half their scoring from a squad that potted the second-fewest goals per game in Atlantic Hockey. The Falcons will also have a new starting goaltender who has made, at most, seven career appearances.
Serratore touched on the Falcons’ scoring woes last season, and warned that in spite of all the Falcons’ potential concerns, the Pikes Peak Trophy was in their sights after its first season spent at Colorado College.
Note
Colorado College did not crack the preseason USCHO.com poll, but received nine points. Air Force had one.