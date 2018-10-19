A 3-3 tie had to do after Colorado College couldn’t make two one-goal leads last much longer than a minute against New Hampshire on Friday night.
Both teams seemed content to make this a low-scoring affair at The Broadmoor World Arena featuring crisp penalty killing, solid defense and very good goaltending. But in the third period, a new game began.
Alex Berardinelli scored his fifth in five games, in a different fashion than Tigers fans have seen recently. After CC took multiple whacks at New Hampshire goaltender Mike Robinson’s net, Berardinelli found the puck and chipped it backwards into the empty half of the cage.
The lead was short-lived, as the Wildcats’ Angus Crookshank took advantage of the Tigers’ goal hangover and scored at the back door 16 seconds later. A flurry of four goals in 3:35 was underway.
The Tigers (3-1-1) were granted 1:48 of 5-on-3, and after many wide shots, Chris Wilkie went to one knee to bury a Trey Bradley pass and make it 3-2.
But again, New Hampshire (0-2-1) wasn’t interested in being behind. Max Gildon tried to tuck the puck in Alex Leclerc’s five-hole, and Liam Blackburn was there to collect and bury the rebound.
“We need to learn that when we score and we have momentum, we can’t give it right back,” CC coach Mike Haviland said.
The Tigers offered the Wildcats several chances to take the lead, but Leclerc was there to hit the splits and then slide over to deny a 2-on-1 in the last few minutes.
“He was very good,” Haviland said. “Even the goals they scored were back-door kind of things, where guys didn’t pick up guys.”
Leclerc wasn’t forced to make a save until halfway through the period, but in the interim he drew two goaltender interference penalties. The Wildcats were aggressive in breaking up CC plays and Robinson hustled to keep the scoresheet clean.
Four seconds into a late first-period power play, Grant Cruikshank’s right point shot got past Robinson to make it 1-0. It was the second goal of the season for the forward, who was tied for second in the country in freshman scoring heading into the game.
While CC had had the shot advantage in the first period, the Wildcats put far more on net in the second, outshooting the Tigers 13-4. Gildon’s long bid from the point beat a screened Leclerc with 4:15 to play in the second period to make it 1-1.