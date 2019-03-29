Five individuals were selected as the Class of 2019 for induction into the Colorado College Athletics Hall of Fame.
Melanie Auguste ‘09 (women’s basketball), Patrick McGinnis ‘05 (men’s soccer), Horst Richardson (men’s soccer coach), Dick Schulte ‘75 (men’s soccer) and Marty Sertich ‘06 (hockey) will be enshrined June 1 at the Colorado Springs Marriott.
Edward J. Robson ’54 (hockey) has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the Tiger Medal, presented to an individual or organization who has made extraordinary contributions in support of Colorado College Athletics.
The award exemplifies the values of a liberal arts education while recognizing outstanding service, commitment and accomplishment at the community, national or global level. Robson will receive his award at the induction ceremony.