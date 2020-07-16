A large swath of Colorado College’s sports calendar was cleared Thursday, at least temporarily.
The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Presidents Council announced NCAA intercollegiate competition will not occur during the fall season. This is "due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes conference and non-conference competition,” according to a release.
The SCAC release said the decision was unanimous. Mike Edmonds, acting co-president of Colorado College, is on the council.
The decision affects men’s soccer, volleyball, cross country and tennis. Tennis uses the season for non-traditional activities.
Colorado College’s two Division I sports, women’s soccer (Mountain West) and ice hockey (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) were not impacted. A decision regarding winter and spring SCAC sports will come at a later date.
"...We thought we had landed on a reasonable plan for resocialization that would have allowed for measured increases of athletic activities upon the arrival of our student-athletes coming out of summer break," SCAC Commissioner Dwayne Hanberry said. "However, with recent spikes in cases, especially within our footprint, the decision to suspend competition for fall sports during the fall semester and allow our campuses to focus on the health and safety of all students within a structured environment became the logical outcome."
The conference referenced the possibility of pushing fall competition and tournaments to the spring. Practices and conditioning are encouraged as safety allows for fall sport athletes.
“My heart aches for all the student-athletes and coaches out there affected by this,” CC vice president and athletic director Lesley Irvine said in a school release. “While the decision was incredibly difficult, it became clear as we worked with our conference colleagues and evaluated all the factors. We remain deeply committed this year to providing meaningful experiences to our fall sport student-athletes.”