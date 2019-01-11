GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Ludwig Hoff scored with 44.8 seconds remaining in overtime to give North Dakota a 4-3 victory over Colorado College on Friday.
Hoff tipped in a shot by Jacob Bernard-Docker past CC goalie Alex Leclerc to give the Fighting Hawks (10-9-1, 4-5 NCHC) the win.
The Tigers clawed back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead early in the third period. After Nick Jones and Andrew Peski scored for UND, Westin Michaud scored his seventh goal of the season to cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the second period.
With less than 30 seconds remaining on the power play, Alex Berardinelli had the puck at the top of the right circle and found Michaud alone just to the left of UND goalie Adam Scheel. Michaud gathered the pass and banged home his third power-play goal of the campaign. Mason Bergh collected his eighth assist of the season and 90th point of his career.
Erik Middendorf evened the score at 2-2 at the 2:17 mark of the third after collecting the puck after a shot by Troy Conzo and putting it into an open net.
After UND’s Gabe Bast was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct penalty for a vicious hit to the head against Berardinelli, Chris Wilkie made it 3-2 with a blast from the top of the left circle over Scheel’s shoulder. Wilkie took a pass from Bryan Yoon and scored his fourth of the season in his first game in Grand Forks since transferring to CC from North Dakota after the 2016-17 season.
The Tigers (8-11-2, 2-6-1 NCHC) held the lead for nearly 10 minutes until Jordan Kawaguchi deflected a shot by Nick Jones past Leclerc to make it 3-3 and set up overtime.
“I liked our push in the third period,” coach Mike Haviland said. “We forced them to change things up and the momentum started going our way. The last four minutes we just have to dig in and find a way to win that game.”
Leclerc made a season-high 43 saves, including a couple of spectacular stops in overtime, as North Dakota held a 47-23 advantage in shots. Scheel finished the game with 20 saves.