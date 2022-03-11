Colorado College was defeated 2-1 by North Dakota in game one of the best-of-three NCHC playoff series.
North Dakota's Jake Sanderson, who didn’t play the last time the teams met, scored the first goal of the game at the 2:25 mark of the second period.
Jordan Biro tied things up one minute later, assisted by Stanley Cooley and Hunter McKown. But before the second period ended, North Dakota regained the lead on a goal from Tyler Kelvin, which ended up being the game winner.
It was a defensive battle in the first period, with six total shots — two from CC and four from UND.
“I thought it was a good playoff hockey game,” CC coach Kris Mayotte said in a press release. “Everything was contested. We just have to have a little bit better mentality offensively, have more of an attack mode.”
The Tigers will need to win tomorrow at 5 p.m. to force a third game in the series.
“We had a good balance of emotion and execution and our defense handled their forecheck very well,” Mayotte said. “We need to hit repeat on the way we worked and played defense for tomorrow night.”