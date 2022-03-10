A month ago Colorado College travelled to North Dakota and went toe-to-toe with the Fighting Hawks, losing 3-2 in the first matchup. The second was a lopsided defeat (4-0), but the Tigers learned something. If they play their game, and play with confidence, they can match up with North Dakota.
“It’s not a team we’ve beat, but a team I think we actually matchup pretty well with,” coach Kris Mayotte said.
The Tigers will put that theory to the test this weekend, when they take on the No. 5 Fighting Hawks in the first round of the NCHC playoffs at Engelstad Arena in North Dakota.
North Dakota is the second seed in the conference tournament, while CC is the eight seed. The Fighting Hawks swept the Tigers twice this season, out-scoring them 16-5. Still, Mayotte likes their chances.
“They want to play hard and in your face and be physical and get to the net,” he said of the Fighting Hawks. “It’s similar to what we are trying to do, and what we want to do. And so I think, when you have two teams that are trying to play the same way and do the same things, it just comes down to execution, and who gives more that night.”
Last time the teams played, North Dakota was without Jake Sanderson, a sophomore defender who has 24 points for the Fighting Hawks (7 goals, 17 assists). His presence will impact the play of North Dakota, but CC will also look a bit different.
In game 2 of the series with Denver last weekend, Mayotte and company made some lineup adjustments, including inserting sophomore Marc Pasemko. He scored his first career-goal for the Tigers, which was also the first goal they scored against Denver this season.
“He played well so he will stay in the lineup,” Mayotte said. “We’ve found some stuff that we like. We’ve had 34 games to find a lineup that we like to prepare us for this.”
Mayotte has plenty of playoff experience in his 10 years as an assistant coach prior to coming to CC. He helped Providence win the National Championship in 2015, and was on staff for seven NCAA Tournament appearances with the Friars and with Michigan.
He knows what to expect in the postseason, but the Tigers are much less experienced. No one on the roster has made it out of the first round of the NCHC playoffs in a Tigers uniform.
“The emotions are kind of ramped up a little bit in the playoffs,” he said. “But you really can't be as a coach. You have to keep things calm, things in perspective. And make sure that you're putting guys in the best spot to be successful. Understand that they're emotional, that they have a lot on the line.”
The Tigers will look to harness that emotion in a best-of-three series with the Fighting Hawks, starting Friday at 6 p.m. Game 2 begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and if necessary, the Sunday game will start at 5 p.m.