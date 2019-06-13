St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz became just the third Colorado College player in history to hoist the Stanley Cup thanks to the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 Wednesday night. 

Schwartz had two assists for the visiting Blues as they ended a 52-year wait to win the NHL's biggest prize.

Schwartz joins Bill Hay and Doug Lidster as the only former Colorado College players to win the Stanley Cup. Current Tigers head coach Mike Haviland and former coach Bob Johnson have also lifted the Cup. 

Schwartz, who played at Colorado College for two seasons, received a congratulatory tweet from his former team following the win:

As a freshman, Schwartz helped the Tigers reach the NCAA tournament in 2011 with his team-leading 47 points on 17 goals and 30 assists. Shortly thereafter, Schwartz's sister Mandi died from acute myeloid leukemia, which she had been battling since her diagnosis in 2008. Mandi played for the Yale Bulldogs women's ice hockey team. In a postgame interview Wednesday, Schwartz said it had been a dream of Mandi's to see her family win the Stanley Cup.

After a 41-point sophomore season, Schwartz signed an entry level contract with the Blues in March 2012. Fast forward to Wednesday, and Schwartz is a Stanley Cup champion — and the communities he has been a part throughout his hockey career, including Colorado College, are showing their support.

