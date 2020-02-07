Colorado College hockey will unveil a new logo Friday night against St. Cloud State.
According to a team release, "Throughout the day, several events will be held to show the updated logos around the El Pomar Sports Center and elsewhere on CC's campus. It has been three decades since the current tiger shield logo was designed."
A little background on that here.
The new logo is part of a larger branding effort to go with the construction of Robson Arena, the college's new on-campus hockey arena.
According to a department release, the school and brand consulting and graphic design agency Joe Bosack and Co. involved alumni, students, faculty and staff in a series of focus groups. Athletics staff and the board of trustees selected the final logo at their summer retreat.
“The updated logo will retain well-known characteristics of the current CC Athletics logo, including a fierce tiger and shape of the shield,” the release read.
This weekend Colorado College gets another crack at resurgent, if inconsistent, St. Cloud State (10-12-4, 7-9-0).
The Tigers swept the St. Cloud on Nov. 15-16, but the Huskies have gone .500 since and sit fifth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Colorado College (8-15-1, 3-12-1) sits in last place in the NCHC, mired in a six-game losing streak.