How did Ben Copeland spend his last summer before college? Wisely. At least in part.
The Colorado College freshman got his first taste of the pro experience at the Vancouver Canucks’ Summer Development Camp.
“It was honestly amazing,” he said.
NHL teams invite a hodgepodge of young draft picks, signees and free agents for a week of on-ice and weight room work, community events and team-building exercises. Invitee Copeland, 19, was one of just five Americans on the roster for the Canucks in early July.
“Their whole staff, honestly, was just spot-on,” Copeland said. “I learned so much there about pro life, skating twice a day, working out, putting stuff in your body the right way. It’s huge if you want to make it to the pros.”
Thousands watched the Edina, Minn. native put up three points in a scrimmage, including a buzzy goal. Copeland helped break up a 3-on-1 in his own end, then took the puck the other way and scored on a wrister off the crossbar.
Team White took down Copeland’s Team Blue 6-5, but it was no matter.
“(Vancouver) said I had a great showing, after,” Copeland said.
On the other side of the continent, Tigers senior Mason Bergh had just wrapped up his first development camp with the New York Rangers.
“I can’t say enough good things about it,” he said.
It wasn’t all instruction and intensity. Bergh’s camp included a Mets game, a night cruise, a tour of Madison Square Garden, and meeting up with season ticket holders.
Colorado College commit Josiah Slavin attended camp with the team that drafted him 193rd overall this year, the Chicago Blackhawks.
While Bergh, Copeland and Slavin were first-timers, junior Chris Wilkie — joining CC after a year of ineligibility following a transfer from North Dakota — is a veteran.
Wilkie, who was drafted in the sixth round by Florida in 2015, spent his fourth summer with the Panthers.
“You get more comfortable the more times you go,” Wilkie said. “This year, I took it as an opportunity to be a leader and kind of help the young guys that just got selected.”
The NHL involvement doesn’t end after the prospects pack their bags.
“They’re always there for you when you need someone to talk to,” Wilkie said. “Even during the season, they’re always reaching out.”
At the moment, for Copeland, it’s less about impressing the higher-ups, and more about preparing for the upcoming CC season — starting with catching his breath.
“I just need to get used to the altitude on the ice,” he said. “Hopefully it happens soon.”