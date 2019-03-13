Colorado College senior forward Trey Bradley and junior goaltender Alex Leclerc were honorable mention all-conference selections, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced Wednesday.
Bradley — also a Hobey Baker nominee, though voting closed Sunday — received one first-place vote and three second-place votes. Leclerc, coming off a shutout of No. 6 Denver and back-to-back NCHC goaltender of the week honors, received one first-place vote and one second-place vote.
The first team was entirely made up of St. Cloud State (4) and Minnesota-Duluth (2) honorees. Huskies defenseman Jimmy Schuldt and Bulldogs defenseman Scott Perunovich were repeat first-team selections, while Schuldt’s teammates Patrick Newell, Ryan Poehling and Blake Lizotte and UMD junior goaltender Hunter Shepard rounded out the list.
Penrose Cup winner St. Cloud State landed six total players on all-conference teams.
The coaches of each of the eight NCHC teams cast their ballots for the first and second teams. They were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Tigers defenseman Bryan Yoon was named a conference all-rookie team selection Tuesday. Individual award finalists will be announced Thursday.
The news came as the Tigers’ travel plans were upended due to the blizzard that hit Colorado. They were due to fly out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday, but all runways were closed and more than 1,000 flights were canceled.
They plan to travel to Western Michigan for the first round of the NCHC playoffs, with the first game in a best-of-three series scheduled Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.