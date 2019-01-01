NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. • Colorado College closed out 2018 and opened the second half of the season with a dominating 5-1 victory over Merrimack College on New Year’s Eve.
Zach Berzolla collected three assists for the first multi-point game of his career and Troy Conzo and Westin Michaud each had a goal and an assist as the Tigers (8-9-2) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Merrimack’s Tyler Drevitch opened the scoring just 3:13 into the contest after taking a back-door pass from Jordan Seyfert and beating CC goalie Alex Leclerc. That’s all Leclerc allowed behind him for the game as he finished with 38 saves, his second-highest total this season.
“He (Leclerc) did a great job for us tonight,” CC coach Mike Haviland said in a release. “We got better as the game went on.”
Just over two minutes later, Conzo tied the game with his third goal of the season. Berzolla took a shot from the right point and Conzo deflected it past Craig Pantano from the slot at the 5:16 mark.
Berzolla collected his second assist of the night later in the period when he found Alex Berardinelli behind the Warrior defense and he beat Pantano on his glove side for his seventh goal of the campaign.
The Tigers took that two-goal lead at the 8:51 mark of the second period when Trevor Gooch took a between-the-legs pass from Chris Wilkie and beat Pantano from the slot.
Grant Cruikshank made it 4-1 with a blast from the top of the right circle on the power-play at the 18:35 mark of the middle frame.
Michaud scored on a rebound after backup goalie Drew Vogler, who relieved Pantano at the beginning of the third period, saved Berzolla’s shot from the right boards for the final tally of the game.
The Warriors outshot CC, 39-23.
The Tigers return to action at the University of Maine on Wednesday.