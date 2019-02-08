The Colorado College Tigers didn’t forget to tip, but covering a puck off the opening faceoff of 3-on-3 overtime wound up costing them a point in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings at No. 1 St. Cloud State on Friday night.
A Poehling hat trick – brothers Nick, Jack and Ryan provided the Huskies’ offense – was CC’s undoing in an 2-2 official tie. The Tigers secured one standings point to remain in sixth place by making it past the first overtime.
The referees immediately ruled CC senior Westin Michaud covered the puck, and Ryan Poehling scored a minute into the 4-on-3 power play.
St. Cloud State had won 12 straight at home.
“If you can go out on the road and get points in tough buildings against top teams in the country, you’re doing things right,” Tigers coach Mike Haviland said after the game. “Eventually those games are gonna go your way.
“No one else has gotten any points in this building, at all.”
The Huskies were sharper in the early going as junior Nick Poehling redirected a shot past CC goaltender Alex Leclerc just 1:17 into the game.
Trevor Gooch tied it up just under five minutes later with a little puck luck. He threw the puck in front of the net and it deflected in. His ninth of the season was unassisted.
Erik Middendorf gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead midway through the first when he tipped a Cole McCaskill shot past David Hrenak.
The scoring went dormant for nearly two periods. Leclerc (34 saves) and Hrenak (23 saves) came up big several times and CC’s Mason Bergh nearly snapped a 13-game goalless streak, but hit the post.
“I was really proud of the way we played the entire night,” Haviland said.
The Tigers (11-13-4, 5-8-3 NCHC) entered the third period with a one-goal lead, but the Huskies pressed until they were finally rewarded. Nick’s twin Jack Poehling tucked the game-tying goal inside the post with 11:43 left in regulation.
Chris Wilkie nearly redirected a Troy Conzo shot past Hrenak with seconds left in the first overtime, but each team picked up a point and the game went on.
“We have to have a good start tomorrow and not get so low here,” Haviland said. “Get your heads up. You get your point and you move on.”