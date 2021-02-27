DENVER — Colorado College went 0 for 8 on the power play. Denver scored on half its man-advantage chances. Those numbers weren’t going to add up for the Tigers’ Gold Pan Trophy hopes.
Putting Saturday’s game away with a pair of power-play goals in the second period, Denver secured at least a tie in the six-game season series. Ties benefit the defending team, so a 4-0 victory over Colorado College allowed the Pioneers to hold onto the trophy for at least another year.
The Pioneers gave the Tigers chance after chance on the man advantage, but CC’s offense went dormant again. Colorado College was outscored 9-1 in the two-game series against Denver, which had lost three straight.
“We’ve hit three posts in the past two games,” coach Mike Haviland said. “We’re getting chances, we just can’t bury it.
“If we weren't getting the chances, I’d be really concerned. I’m concerned anyway.”
The Tigers (4-16-2) have dropped 12 of 13 games and were shut out for the fifth time this season.
Just 7:08 into the first period, Carter Savoie scored the winning goal. He ended a long stretch between whistles that included a CC 2-on-1 and a Zach Berzolla breakup of a rush in the other direction.
Connor Caponi scored with under a minute to play in the first period. Cole Guttman added two power-play goals in the second.
Mike Vernon earned the start after appearing in relief Thursday in Colorado Springs. He made 21 saves.
Haviland said he liked the Tigers’ start.
Another late allowed goal, however, sent them into the period break with a confidence hit.
“Then we got ourselves in penalty trouble,” Haviland said.