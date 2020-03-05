In addition to sending off Colorado College’s seniors on Friday night, the school will bid adieu to the tiger mascot’s name, Prowler.
The athletics department opened up its inbox to fans late last year, asking for suggestions. According to the website, it received “more than 225 submissions.” The choices were narrowed down to RoCCy, Roary and CC. Voting ended Feb. 27.
The new name will be unveiled Friday at The Broadmoor World Arena as the Tigers are set to take on Denver in their final home game of the season.
“Anytime you do a mascot anything, it can be quite an emotional thing. I think it speaks to campus traditions and people’s feelings and identity and remembrance on campus,” CC athletic director Lesley Irvine told The Gazette in October. “So I think we need to be really sensitive to that.”
The naming contest closed about a month after Colorado College unveiled new Tiger shield and interlocking CC logos. Irvine said the “refresh” was “tied to” the opening of on-campus Robson Arena, since the school was already engaging a branding company.