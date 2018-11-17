Mason Bergh scored both of Colorado College’s goals Saturday night for a three-goal weekend after a 10-game drought to open the season.
“I don’t care at all, honestly,” Bergh said after a 3-2 loss.
The Tigers rallied from a two-goal deficit but couldn’t close it out, as Miami’s Casey Gilling scored on an overtime power play to avoid a sweep Saturday night at The Broadmoor World Arena.
CC (5-6-1, 1-5 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) had an ideal opportunity to end it in regulation, as Miami took a penalty with 1:50 left in the third period. But a Tigers squad that put 34 shots on goal throughout the game couldn’t get much going.
The Redhawks finished the kill in overtime and made the most of CC’s own inopportune foul, with Trey Bradley off for a debated interference penalty. Two minutes, 19 seconds into overtime, the crack of Tanner Ockey’s broken stick was the immediate precursor to the winning goal hitting the back of the net.
“This is two weekends now at home that we’ve had penalties late in games by two seniors, and we’ve lost the game because of it,” coach Mike Haviland said. “I’m not blaming the game just on them, but that’s a maturity level you know after a hundred-something games in your career here.
“You can’t take penalties that late in the game, whether it’s a penalty or not.”
The Redhawks (9-5, 3-3 NCHC) took a two-goal lead late in the first period, and the third score was make-or-break.
A night after scoring his first of the season, Bergh’s encore was similar, but short-handed. With his more natural partner for a 2-on-1, linemate Bradley, tripped up at center ice, defenseman Cole McCaskill came in with him and put the shot on net. Bergh got to the rebound and put it past Ryan Larkin.
His second came on a 5-on-3 late in the second period. After a lot of toying with the Miami penalty kill, he snapped a shot into the top corner stick-side.
“He had a great weekend and hopefully he’s back to where he was. That’s a great sign for us,” Haviland said.
Miami got on the board first, punctuating what was mostly a snoozer of a first period. River Rymsha’s long blast from the boards got past Alex Leclerc (23 saves).
The Redhawks made it 2-0 when Derek Daschke was one of several waiting for a rebound at the back door with 1:04 left in the first period.
CC turned it up after the break and closed the gap, with Bergh coming close several times to a hat trick, but the Tigers left the night empty-handed and the weekend with a split.