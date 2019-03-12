Bryan Yoon was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s all-rookie team Tuesday, collecting 18 of 21 possible points.
Six of the seven coaches gave him first-team votes. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.
The Parker native joined fellow Coloradan Jaccob Slavin (2014), now with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, as the only Tigers to make the NCHC all-rookie team.
Praised for his poise and calm demeanor, Yoon is is tied for second in the NCHC among freshmen with a team-high 19 assists and first in blocked shots with 59.
“Well deserved. I think Bryan had an outstanding year,” coach Mike Haviland said. “It’s very hard to get in this conference. I think he just got better and better as the year went on.”
“We definitely think he’s got the bid for rookie of the year,” co-captain Mason Bergh said.
Slavin won rookie of the year in 2014 as well.