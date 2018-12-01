Trevor Gooch led the Tigers with two goals and a group of scorers that hadn’t found the back of the net in a while as Colorado College rode a strong first period to a 6-3 victory at Omaha.
Ben Copeland kicked off a four-goal first period with his first tally since Oct. 13. Zach Berzolla set up the play, rushing up the ice and feeding Copeland in the slot. Goaltender Alex Leclerc earned the secondary assist.
“Those nine games were hard,” Copeland told KRDO after the game. “I thought this weekend, I turned it up a notch.”
Christiano Versich doubled the lead when he got a quick shot off after Gooch won a faceoff back to him.
Alex Berardinelli scored his team-leading – but first since Oct. 20 – sixth goal of the season when he located the loose puck in the confusion in front of Omaha goaltender Evan Weninger.
Gooch scored his first of the game – and first since the season opener – with 2:44 remaining in the first period, as linemate Versich returned the favor and set him up.
Both linemates finished with three points.
“None of us were happy about how last night went,” Gooch told KRDO. “Going into tonight, we knew it was a must-win and I think everyone, from the goalie out, played good.”
Omaha put Matej Tomek in net to start the second period and the Mavericks’ Mason Morelli scored on the power play 2:50 in. But Gooch snuffed out any potential momentum 1:43 later when the puck went in off his lower body.
Riley Alferd scored his second of the series for Omaha early in the third period, but CC co-captain Mason Bergh extended his goal-scoring streak to four games with a tip of Andrew Farny’s shot to make it 6-2 at 12:19 of the third period. Omaha beat Leclerc (21 saves) late for the final score.
CC (6-6-2, 2-5-1-0 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) took four of six possible conference points from the weekend series after drawing the Mavericks on Friday, but falling in the shootout.
The Tigers will close out 2018 with five nonconference games, starting with a home series against Vermont next weekend.
“If we play like this, we will be very successful,” Colorado College coach Mike Haviland said.