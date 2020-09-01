An empty nameplate stands outside Colorado College's former Slocum Hall on March 19, 2018. The college's board of trustees voted to remove the name of former CC President William F. Slocum after questions surfaced about the dorm being named for Slocum, who was forced to retire in 1917 after an investigation of sexual misconduct against college students, staff and faculty. The dorm will temporarily be called South Hall until the board can rename it in a couple of years. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)