Colorado College announced Tuesday that classes and activities will be delivered remotely through the end of Block 1 due to nearly a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. Most classes will be delivered remotely through the end of the fall semester.
A letter to the campus community signed by the school’s acting co-presidents, Mike Edmonds and Robert G. Moore, said on-campus students should plan to leave by Sept. 20.
That does not, however, include the men's hockey team.
“At this point we are allowing hockey to remain on campus,” athletic director Lesley Irvine said.
Irvine said a “good portion” of the team is under quarantine in South and Mathias halls. Their meals are set to be delivered and they will attend classes virtually. The 14-day period of seclusion ends Sept. 12.
The “vast majority” of the team is already on campus, with a few more set to return for Block 2, Irvine said. The Division I team is the only one currently scheduled to compete this semester, with the Mountain West and Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference postponing the rest.
Colorado College has a commitment to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, Irvine said, for the upcoming season, and while the “likelihood of it starting in October is questionable,” they are required to keep the hockey players on campus.
They’ll be among the few. Students in hybrid classes are permitted to stay on campus with the school’s approval, as well as international students and those with “dire need.”