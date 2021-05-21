Colorado College will host St. Lawrence on Oct. 8 in the first regular-season hockey game at the new on-campus Ed Robson Arena.
Tigers’ coach Kris Mayotte announced the nonconference portion of his team’s schedule Friday. His club will play St, Lawrence (Canton, N.Y.) in a two-game series Oct. 8-9 in the venue that will seat approximately 3,407. St. Lawrence is the defending ECAC champion.
“(Our nonconference schedule) gives us a great opportunity to play some of the best programs in the country,” Mayotte said in a release.
Prior to their game with St. Lawrence, the Tigers will play an exhibition game at the new arena Oct. 2 against an opponent to be determined.
Following the series with St. Lawrence, the Tigers play five consecutive road games, including a pair at Mayotte's alma mater, Union (Oct. 15-16), followed by individual games at 2021 NCAA Tournament quarterfinalist Boston College (Oct. 22) and Northeastern (Oct. 23).
The nonconference schedule also includes a home-and-home series against the Air Force Academy in the battle for the Pikes Peak Trophy. The Tigers and Falcons will play at Cadet Ice Arena on Oct. 29 and Robson Arena the following night.
The final nonconference series takes place Dec. 17-18 when Arizona State comes to town.
“We are excited to once again play for the Pikes Peak Trophy against Air Force,” Mayotte said. “I am also really looking forward to welcoming the country to our wonderful campus for the first time in the history of our program.”
CC will open the NCHC portion of its schedule at home with a two-game series against St. Cloud State on Nov. 5-6.
The regular season is scheduled to end with a two-game series against Denver on March 4-5 with times and location to be announced. The two teams will also play a two-game series Jan. 21-22, also with details announced later.
CC will release its television schedule at a later date.