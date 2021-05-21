Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.