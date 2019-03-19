The Tigers aren’t bothering going home, and who can blame them.
Colorado College’s flights, both commercial and charter, to Western Michigan were cancelled last week due to a blizzard and mechanical issues. That led to the NCHC quarterfinals series being postponed.
Rocky start ignored, CC advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minnesota, which begins Friday.
“Maybe we gotta not practice coming into the weekend, and just play. We’ll see,” joked coach Mike Haviland.
The Tigers will head to Chicago, which they were going to fly out of, and get a day off Tuesday. They’ll try to find a rink there to skate for an hour or so Wednesday.
Haviland, an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008-12, planned to get on the phone with his connections in the city.
Then it’s on to Xcel Energy Center, where top-ranked St. Cloud State will be waiting.
“We know we've got our work cut out for us,” senior Trevor Gooch said.
NCHC Frozen Faceoff
Friday, semifinals
Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State, 3 p.m.
Denver vs. Minnesota Duluth, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Third place
Losers of Friday games, 2:30 p.m.
Championship
Winners of Friday games, 6:30 p.m.