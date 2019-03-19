02_22_19 cc hockey00941.jpg
Colorado College left wing Trevor Gooch fights off the defense of Western Michigan University left wing Lawton Courtnall during the first period Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
The Tigers aren’t bothering going home, and who can blame them.

Colorado College’s flights, both commercial and charter, to Western Michigan were cancelled last week due to a blizzard and mechanical issues. That led to the NCHC quarterfinals series being postponed.

Rocky start ignored, CC advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minnesota, which begins Friday.

“Maybe we gotta not practice coming into the weekend, and just play. We’ll see,” joked coach Mike Haviland.

The Tigers will head to Chicago, which they were going to fly out of, and get a day off Tuesday. They’ll try to find a rink there to skate for an hour or so Wednesday.

Colorado College downs Western Michigan in Game 3, advances for first time in NCHC

Haviland, an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008-12, planned to get on the phone with his connections in the city.

Then it’s on to Xcel Energy Center, where top-ranked St. Cloud State will be waiting.

“We know we've got our work cut out for us,” senior Trevor Gooch said.

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Friday, semifinals

Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State, 3 p.m.

Denver vs. Minnesota Duluth, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third place

Losers of Friday games, 2:30 p.m.

Championship

Winners of Friday games, 6:30 p.m.

