Colorado College went toe-to-toe with fifth-ranked Western Michigan for 60 minutes Saturday night, but fell just short in a 5-4 loss at Robson Arena.

Jason Polin recorded a hat trick for the Broncos, while Hunter McKown scored twice and added an assist for CC. Nate Schweitzer scored and had a helper for the Tigers and Danny Weight collected his first goal as a Tiger.

The Broncos outshot Colorado College, 35-30, and connected on one of their three power-play opportunities. The Tigers were 0-for-4 on the power play.

McKown tied the game 4-4 in the third period, but Western Michigan got the game-winning goal from Ethen Frank with 3:16 left in the game.

CC dropped to 4-11-1 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and 7-16-3 overall. Western Michigan improved to 19-6-0 overall and 11-5-0 in the NCHC.

CC goes on the road to take on No. 12 North Dakota next week.