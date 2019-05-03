cc logo.jpg

Andrew Gaus, a forward at Yale University the past four years, will join the Colorado College hockey program this fall as a graduate transfer, according to coach Mike Haviland.

Gaus will graduate from Yale later this month and have one year of eligibility for the 2019-20 season. He collected two goals and a career-high seven assists in 30 games last season and posted 27 points (11g, 16a) in 84 games for the Bulldogs. His junior campaign was limited to four games due to a season-ending injury.

Loveland announced as site of 2020, 2021 NCAA Division I hockey West Regional

“We are excited to add Andrew to our team “He plays a hard 200-foot game with skill and will be a great leader for us on and off the ice,” Haviland said.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound winger from Wexford, Pa., collected 45 points in 106 USHL games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL prior to attending Yale.

Nathan MacKinnon takes Sidney Crosby's advice to heart, has Avs buzzing in playoffs

Tags

Load comments