Andrew Gaus, a forward at Yale University the past four years, will join the Colorado College hockey program this fall as a graduate transfer, according to coach Mike Haviland.
Gaus will graduate from Yale later this month and have one year of eligibility for the 2019-20 season. He collected two goals and a career-high seven assists in 30 games last season and posted 27 points (11g, 16a) in 84 games for the Bulldogs. His junior campaign was limited to four games due to a season-ending injury.
“We are excited to add Andrew to our team “He plays a hard 200-foot game with skill and will be a great leader for us on and off the ice,” Haviland said.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound winger from Wexford, Pa., collected 45 points in 106 USHL games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL prior to attending Yale.