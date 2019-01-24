During the past three games, Colorado College has found a welcome ability to erase deficits and take the lead. But the Tigers haven’t found the finishing touch, and have only one conference point to show for their efforts.
Most recently, the Tigers found themselves up two goals at No. 3 Denver heading into the third period but couldn’t close the deal. Denver came back, weathered the storm in the first overtime — where CC held a 7-0 shot advantage — and took the extra point in the shootout.
CC senior Trevor Gooch said it’s mostly mental, and the Tigers need to find that “extra bite.”
“We can’t be scared of success,” he said.
The only course is to focus on the positives. There isn’t time to be annoyed. The Tigers sit last among eight teams in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, and next opponent Miami (9-11-4, 3-7-2-1 NCHC) guards the way to sixth or seventh place.
The Tigers scored all sorts of ways in Denver — a rebound, a feed, a wraparound, a tip. The power play (75 percent) and penalty kill (100 percent, one in overtime) were excellent. They still turned the puck over in precarious situations, but recovered.
Those memories are the ones Colorado College (8-12-3, 2-7-2 NCHC) took to Miami University, which has lost four straight, all against ranked NCHC teams.
“I don’t think you can get frustrated. You don’t play enough games in college hockey,” coach Mike Haviland said. “We found a way to get a point in (Denver’s) building. The Gold Pan is still up for grabs. It’s a positive thing for sure.”