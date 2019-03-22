CC-hockey3.jpg
Colorado College goalie Alex Leclerc mans the net with Troy Conzo helping on defense Friday in the NCHC semifinals in St. Paul, Minn. St. Cloud State won 5-2.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - No more postseason magic for Colorado College.

Westin Michaud and Bryan Yoon scored for the Tigers, but St. Cloud State wasn’t the top-ranked team in the country for more than half the season by accident. The Huskies poured it on and won 5-2 Friday to advance to the Frozen Faceoff final.

The Tigers' seniors will suit up for the last time during the third-place game Saturday.

The Huskies had to work to beat Alex Leclerc, who finished with 22 saves. At least two of their goals were off deflections.

Michaud played like a man possessed in his home state, putting up two points (1 goal, 1 assist) taking beatings and drawing penalties. But his drive was not matched, the Huskies were their usual dominant selves, and the Tigers missed Trevor Gooch.

Gooch was ejected for a hit to the head toward the end of the first period. The senior, who scored the game-winner in Game 3 at Western Michigan, may not have a letter on his jersey, but he’s an emotional leader for the Tigers.

