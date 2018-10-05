On paper, it all looks possible. Now it’s time to see the reality for Colorado College.
The Tigers are bucking tradition, going without some sort of exhibition game for the first time since 2002. Instead they fit in an extra regular-season series, and will travel to take on Alaska-Anchorage.
“We’ll have to jump right in,” coach Mike Haviland said.
Colorado College swept Alaska-Anchorage in its first home series last season. Six Tigers tallied in a 6-1 victory that Friday, and Mason Bergh scored a hat trick the following night in a 3-2 contest.
Alaska-Anchorage has an all-new coaching staff led by Matt Curley. Hobey Baker nominee Olivier Mantha, who made 38 saves to keep the Seawolves in the series finale last year, has gone pro.
The Tigers, on the other hand, look largely the same. Freshmen are pushing for ice time on a team that experienced no graduation turnover. Depth was a weak point for the Tigers last season, and — again, on paper — that looks to have improved.
“There’s a lot more competition now in practice,” Tanner Ockey said. “If you’re not playing to our system and playing hard, you’re out, and a new guy comes in.
“Everyone’s interchangeable on this team.”
In the early goings, newcomer Bryan Yoon, a defenseman from Parker, has impressed Haviland with his unexpected poise.
“He doesn’t really have panic in him,” Haviland said.
“He’s very smart with the puck,” forward Nick Halloran added.
It won’t be perfect at first. The last three lines aren’t set in stone, and Haviland said the Tigers are already banged-up on defense. But CC will have to adjust on the fly.
“Maybe the first five games of every season, you kind of work out your bugs. Maybe an exhibition game would have been nice to figure out the reffing changes, the new rules,” Ockey said, adding that they have discussed the changes at length instead.
The Tigers won five of their first seven games to build some confidence at the start of the 2017-18 season. They hope for a similar beginning against a former Western Collegiate Hockey Association opponent.
“I think everyone just wants to get going so they can get the jitters out,” Halloran said.