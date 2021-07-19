Colorado College first-year hockey coach Kris Mayotte announced his first recruiting class Monday.
The group of seven includes two sons of former NHL players.
“For us, this is opportunity to add to what our vision is and what we’re trying to build here and be successful here,” Mayotte said.
Mayotte, who became the 15th head coach of the program in April, added that he and his staff are looking for players who “have hockey sense and can compete.”
With the addition of the seven recruits, Mayotte’s team is at a full roster of 28 players. The team can dress 21 for road games and 22 for home games.
Center Noah Prokop and left winger Danny Weight are transfers from Nebraska-Omaha and Boston College, respectively.
The five freshmen consist of 6-foot-6 right-winger Brett Chorske, center Stanley Cooley, right-winger Cooper Fensterstock, left-winger Tommy Middleton and defenseman Nate Schweitzer.
Prokop, a junior forward, is from Highlands Ranch. He appeared in all 24 games last season for Omaha and was a member of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference academic all-conference and a distinguished scholar-athlete for the second consecutive year.
“Noah can skate and play with an edge,” Mayotte said. “He can handle minutes. He can handle matchups. He’s going to be tough to play against.
“Omaha was a top 10 team in penalty kills in the country last year and he was a big part of that. We are excited to add Noah’s experience and competitiveness to our locker room.”
Weight, a sophomore left-handed forward, comes to CC from Boston College. He appeared in 19 games last season and scored one goal and added an assist.
His father, Doug, played 19 seasons in the NHL for the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders. He had 278 goals and 755 assists in 1,238 regular-season games. He was a four-time all-star and was on the Carolina team that won the 2006 Stanley Cup.
Doug Weight coached the New York Islanders for two seasons from 2016-18.
“Danny is a competitor,” Mayotte said. “He’s a smart offensive player who sees the ice well and has a long history of scoring. He has won everywhere he has been."
Chorske’s father, Tom, also had a long NHL career. A left winger, he played for seven NHL teams over 11 seasons (596 games), including the New Jersey Devils in 1995 when they won the Stanley Cup.
“Brett comes from good stock,” Mayotte said. “He can make plays. At 6-6, he has a unique combination of size, smarts and skill. His size and ability to protect pucks will provide our offensive group with a different dimension.”
Cooley, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, served as team captain for the Lincoln Stars in 2020-21.
“Stanley is a 200-foot player,” Mayotte said. “He is a two-way player with a relentless competitiveness and leadership abilities. He was a captain in Lincoln, which we valued in the recruiting process.”
Fensterstock, from Charlotte, N.C., posted 35 points, on eight goals and 27 assists, with Amarillo last season.
“He can pressure pucks and he’s a hound on the puck,” Mayotte said. “He’s a floor-checking machine.
“Cooper is someone who our staff has known for a while and brings all of the intangibles we are looking for. He is a competitive 200-foot player who can get to the net and create space for his teammates.”
Middleton, from Midland, Mich., had 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 33 games with Janesville in the United States Hockey League last season.
“I love the way he plays through people,” Mayotte said. “He doesn’t go around people. He plays through pucks. He’s always parked at the net and he always finds a way to get a little bump on the goalie. He plays a role that is a pain to deal with.”
Schweitzer is the lone defenseman of the new group. Hailing from Champlin, Minn., he played in USHL last season for the Sioux Falls Stampede where he had eight goals and 15 assists in 53 games.
“Nate is the modern defenseman,” Mayotte said. “He can skate really well. He’s got a good brain. He can problem solve. He’s a facilitator offensively. And his feet are really good.”
Under NCAA rules, Mayotte and his full team can assemble for their first official practice Aug. 30. He is hoping they can skate in new Ed Robson Arena, but he said the first few practices will likely take place at Sertich Ice Center.
The Tigers open their season with an exhibition game at Robson Arena on Oct. 2 against an opponent to be named. CC opens its regular season at home Oct. 8 against St. Lawrence.