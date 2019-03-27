Just a few days after the conclusion of the Colorado College hockey season, co-captain Mason Bergh signed an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, the Ontario Reign.
Tonight, the Reign is in Bakersfield to take on the Condors, including former Air Force goaltender Shane Starrett. He is 24-4-5 in 36 games with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.
Bergh, 24, finished his CC career with 105 points (43 goals, 62 assists) becoming the 75th Tiger to hit 100 points during the NCHC quarterfinals series at Western Michigan.
Last summer, Bergh attended the New York Rangers’ development camp.