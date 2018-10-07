A night after exploding for 10 goals, the Tigers, once again, couldn’t close out the series.
Colorado College surrendered a 3-2 lead in the third period and missed out on a chance for its first road series sweep since 2012 on Sunday at Alaska Anchorage.
“I thought we played in spurts tonight, and that’s just not good enough,” coach Mike Haviland told KRDO after the 4-3 loss.
Alex Berardinelli got the Tigers on the board for the second night in a row. Cam Amantea evened things up before the period break with a shorthanded goal.
The Seawolves took a 2-1 lead before Carmine Buono checked Christiano Versich from behind, and the CC forward was slow to get up. Buono was awarded a five-minute major and a game misconduct.
That kicked off a penalty box parade for the Seawolves, and the Tigers capitalized twice to swing the momentum. Nick Halloran tipped in his first of the season on the power play 15 seconds after Buono was sent off, then Chris Wilkie got his second in two nights to begin his tenure with the Tigers.
But Nils Rygaard and Tomi Hiekkavirta scored three minutes apart in the third period, and the Tigers had no answer.
Alec Calvaruso earned the start in net and made 19 saves. The sophomore is still seeking his first win.
On the radio after the game, Haviland said several players were “passengers” on Sunday and brought up potential line juggling and roster adjusting.
“There’s plenty of good players sitting out right now,” he said.