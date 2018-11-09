Top-ranked Minnesota Duluth neatly handed Colorado College its first shutout of the season, scoring once in each period en route to a 3-0 win Friday at Amsoil Arena.
The Tigers dropped their third straight and fell to 4-4-1, 0-3 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
The Bulldogs scored all three with traffic in front of goaltender Alex Leclerc. Justin Richards tipped a shot past the junior in the first period, then Nick Wolff doubled the lead at 7:31 of the second.
A period and four seconds later, Parker Mackay beat Leclerc high on the Bulldogs’ only power play of the night.
Hunter Shepard made 19 saves for his clean sheet.