Colorado College has hired American Kris Mayotte to be its next hockey coach. Mayotte is a former college player who most recently spent two years as an assistant coach at Michigan.
This will be Mayotte's first collegiate head coaching job. He was associate head coach at Providence College in 2018-19. He won a national championship with the Friars as an assistant coach in 2015, the program’s first.
He becomes Colorado College’s 15th hockey coach. Mike Haviland’s decision “to move on from his position” after seven seasons was announced by the school March 20. The Tigers’ last overall winning record came in 2011-12 (18-16-2) under Scott Owens.
Mayotte takes over a Tigers program that has seen its top three scorers turn pro (Josiah Slavin) or enter the transfer portal (Grant Cruikshank, Ben Copeland) since the last season ended.
Mayotte, 38, is a native of Pittsburgh. A former goaltender, he won a Clark Cup in his only season with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) before playing four years at Union College. He spent the next five seasons in the CHL, ECHL and AHL before beginning his college coaching career working with goaltenders at Cornell.
He coached at St. Lawrence for two seasons and Providence for five before joining the staff at Michigan. In his first season, the Wolverines went 18-14-4 and were likely NCAA Tournament-bound before the postseason ended due to COVID-19. Mayotte worked with the defense and penalty kill units.
This season Michigan finished 15-10-1 but was removed from the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional. Its semifinal game was ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
Mayotte is a three-time U.S. National Junior Team assistant coach. The Americans won gold twice (2017, 2021) in those tournaments and bronze once (2018).