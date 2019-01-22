Lesley Irvine will become Colorado College’s new athletic director and vice president on June 1.
Irvine comes to CC from the joint athletics program for Pomona and Pitzer Colleges in Southern California, where she was Director of Athletics and Recreation and the Chair of Physical Education.
“I want to thank President (Jill) Tiefenthaler and the search committee for this exciting opportunity,” Irvine said. “Colorado College is a special place and I am honored to be chosen to lead the athletics department. I look forward to building upon a strong history of success and helping to support the college’s goal of striving for excellence. It is an exciting time for Tiger Athletics and I am thrilled to be joining the community.”
Irvine was a college athlete, playing indoor and outdoor field hockey at Loughborough University in England and the University of Iowa. She soon transitioned to coaching and administration, serving as head field hockey coach at Stanford from 2001-2010 and senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator at Bowling Green State University from 2010-15.
While she was at Pomona-Pitzer, the Sagehens took home 15 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships and their first-ever SCIAC Men’s All-Sports Trophy in 2018. On the fundraising side, Irvine helped raise two lead gifts totaling $20 million for a new campus athletics and recreation building, and created an athletics annual fund that has raised $1.25 million since 2016.