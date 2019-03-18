Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.