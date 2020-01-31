CASTLE PINES — When the greatest living players in NFL history converge at the Super Bowl on Sunday, they will be joined by two brothers from Colorado who saw a call from the league office last fall and didn't recognize the number.
Earl and Tim Clark never played a down of professional football, nor do any of the legends in Miami likely know who they are. A few might also not know much about their father, Dutch, the Colorado College and Pueblo Central High School graduate who went onto NFL stardom.
At Colorado College in Colorado Springs, he played quarterback and became one of the first All-Americans west of the Mississippi River.
He began his pro career for the Portsmouth, Ohio Spartans in 1931. He was named All-Pro his first two seasons, but quit to return home to Colorado and coach at his alma mater.
When Dutch returned to pro football in 1934, the Spartans had been bought and moved to Detroit, and renamed the Lions.
Dutch picked up where he left off. He led the young NFL in rushing touchdowns in three of the next four seasons and led the Lions to an NFL championship in 1935.