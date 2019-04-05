Colorado College junior goaltender Alex Leclerc signed an amateur tryout contract with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL, a Colorado Avalanche affiliate, the organization announced late Thursday.
He is the fourth Tiger to go pro in the past two weeks, but by far the biggest surprise, as he forgoes his final year of eligibility.
According to CC, the Longueuil, Quebec native will wrap up his degree in international political economy in only three years and graduate in May.
His overall record at CC was 38-55-12 in three years as the No. 1 goalie, and he leaves the program ranked fourth in career saves percentage (.908) and shutouts (8), fifth in saves (3,025) and eighth in victories (38). He was an All-NCHC honorable mention this year.
It’s back to the drawing board in net for a team that relied heavily on Leclerc’s saves - all 1140 of them, tops in the country - en route to its first NCHC playoff series win and Frozen Faceoff appearance.
Alec Calvaruso, once thought of as Leclerc’s heir apparent, returned to juniors in December. The only goaltender currently on the roster is sophomore Jon Flakne, who has spent just 23:24 in net in college and has never started.
There’s a goaltender waiting in the wings - the Aberdeen Wings, specifically - with an impressive pedigree. Matt Vernon, son of two-time Stanley Cup and 1997 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Mike Vernon, has had a breakout year in the North American Hockey League, and is expected to join the Tigers in the fall. Vernon, 20, is 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. His father was also a goaltender.