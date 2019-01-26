OXFORD, OHIO • Kristian Blumenschein picked a great time to score his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign.
Blumenschein capped a third-period rally with a 5-on-3 goal with 3:22 left in the third period Saturday to give Colorado College a 3-2 victory and a weekend sweep over Miami.
The junior defenseman took a pass from Mason Bergh and blasted a shot past Jordan Uhelski to give the Tigers their first regular-season road sweep since Nov. 2-3, 2012, at Wisconsin .
The Tigers (10-12-3, 4-7-2 NCHC) trailed 2-1 entering the third period, but Cole McCaskill scored 1:26 into the period after taking a pass across the crease from Alex Berardinelli to tie the game at 2-2.
Along with Ben Israel’s opening goal 3:54 into the contest off a Trey Bradley pass, the CC defensive corps accounted for all three goals after scoring just three in the first 24 games.
CC’s Alex Leclerc had 21 saves.