Colorado College came up short on Saturday, falling 3-1 against Minnesota Duluth.
The Tigers got off to a quick start, as senior defenseman Bryan Yoon scored in the first period to give them an early lead.
The next three, however, all came from UMD. Bulldog Ben Steeves scored in the second period to make it 1-1 going into the third period.
UMD’s Owen Gallatin gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game with less than two minutes remaining. And the Bulldogs sealed their win a minute later, scoring an empty-net goal.
The Bulldogs outshot CC 35-20 and went 1-for-3 on the power play. Kaidan Mbereko got the loss in goal, making 32 saves and allowing two goals.
CC’s loss came after the Tigers won 5-0 on Friday. The Tigers are 4-6-0 after the series split.
Colorado College hits the road next weekend for a conference series against Miami (Ohio).