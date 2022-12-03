Colorado College fell 4-0 on the road to Minnesota Duluth on Saturday.
A quick start from the Bulldogs paved the way for their rout. They scored two goals in the first six minutes, putting CC in a deep hole early on.
The Bulldogs only built on their lead throughout the game.
Ben Steeves scored his second goal of the game midway through the second period to make it 3-0. Steeves completed his hat trick in the next period, sealing the Bulldogs’ four-goal win.
UMD outshot CC 26-24 and went 1-for-2 on the power play. Freshman Kaidan Mbereko earned the loss in goal for CC, recording 22 saves and allowing four goals.
The loss made the road series a split, as Colorado College won Friday’s game 3-0.
CC, now 6-9-1, returns home next week for a series against Omaha. The Tigers are tied for fifth in the NCHC standings with Minnesota Duluth.