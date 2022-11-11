Colorado College’s road losing streak came to an end, as the Tigers drew 1-1 with Miami (Ohio) on Friday. The Tigers won 1-0 in the shootout, however, so they will get an extra point in the NCHC standings.
Miami got on the board first in the second period with a shorthanded goal after both teams went scoreless in the first period.
The Tigers, though, were quick to answer. Matthew Gleason scored the equalizer a few minutes later for the game’s final goal.
Tigers goalie Kaiden Mbereko had 22 saves, including nine in the third period in the game played in Oxford, Ohio.
Despite scoring only one goal, the Tigers outshot Miami 36-23. CC went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the RedHawks went 0-for-5.
Colorado College, now 4-6-1, will look to win the series on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.