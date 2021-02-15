Home sweet home-and-home.
After multiple reschedulings, a rivalry is going back to its roots. Denver and Colorado College are set to decide who takes home the Gold Pan Trophy — and finish out the Tigers’ planned tenure at The Broadmoor World Arena — in a pair of Thursday-Saturday series during the final two weekends of the regular season.
The twice-postponed second series between the teams has been merged with what was, at one point, supposed to be the last one. The teams will meet at Colorado College on Thursday, Feb. 25, and in Denver on Saturday, Feb. 27. CC will visit Magness Arena on Thursday, March 4, and the regular-season finale is set for Saturday, March 6, at The Broadmoor World Arena. All four games are scheduled for 7:07 p.m.
The series was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within each program.
The season record is split with each team winning one game. Since winning that game New Year's Day, Colorado College (3-13-2) has dropped nine straight. Denver (7-12-1) is in an unusual spot as well — the bottom half of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings. The Pioneers have lost three straight.
The Tigers’ next game is Thursday against Minnesota-Duluth.