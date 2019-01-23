The Colorado College vs. Denver hockey game that was postponed last Friday, Jan. 18, will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Broadmoor World Arena, beginning at 7 p.m.
All tickets from the Jan. 18 game are valid for entry and may be presented at the gate for the Feb. 26 game, no ticket exchange is necessary.
Those with paid tickets that are unable to attend the Feb. 26 game may exchange their tickets for any remaining 2018-19 regular season home game, subject to availability. Exchanges must be made in person at The Broadmoor World Arena or Pikes Peak Center Box Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value. No refunds will be provided.