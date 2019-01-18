Update: The game has been postponed to February or March.
Due to unfortunate adverse weather and travel conditions, the bus carrying the Denver hockey team is unable to make it to the Broadmoor World Arena. Therefore, tonight’s hockey game between Colorado College... https://t.co/qKZEqXKdkN— CC Hockey (@CC_Hockey1) January 19, 2019
Update: The start time has been pushed back again to 8:30.
The opener of the Colorado College-Denver hockey series at The Broadmoor World Arena was delayed until 8 p.m. after the Pioneers struggled to make it down to Colorado Springs.
The Pioneers' official twitter account tweeted a photo at 4:03 p.m. of their bus snarled in traffic.
Pleased to announce we are making our way to Colorado Springs behind our fearless leader, Bus Driver James. Bus Driver James is a master of the elements. A bulldozer in the snow. A Pioneer of the roadways. Bus Driver James stops at nothing for the Gold Pan #PioneerTogether pic.twitter.com/00gsXGMhh9— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) January 18, 2019
Colorado College tweeted that doors will still open at 6:30. According to NCHC director of communications Michael Weisman, league policies and procedures will allow a delayed game to start as late as 11 p.m.
The league is hopeful it never gets near that point, as the team was near Monument at around 5:15, though at a standstill. The Pioneers left early and didn't take I-25, but still were caught up in the weather-related mess.
