NCAA HOCKEY
Air Force Falcons defenseman Dan Bailey (20) defends as Denver Pioneers forward Brett Stapley (7) controls the puck in the first period of DU’s 4-1 victory Oct. 12.

Isaiah J. Downing, special to the gazette
Update: The game has been postponed to February or March.

Update: The start time has been pushed back again to 8:30.

The opener of the Colorado College-Denver hockey series at The Broadmoor World Arena was delayed until 8 p.m. after the Pioneers struggled to make it down to Colorado Springs.

The Pioneers' official twitter account tweeted a photo at 4:03 p.m. of their bus snarled in traffic.

Colorado College tweeted that doors will still open at 6:30. According to NCHC director of communications Michael Weisman, league policies and procedures will allow a delayed game to start as late as 11 p.m.

The league is hopeful it never gets near that point, as the team was near Monument at around 5:15, though at a standstill. The Pioneers left early and didn't take I-25, but still were caught up in the weather-related mess.

