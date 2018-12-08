Stonewalled by Vermont goaltender Stefanos Lekkas, Colorado College let a nonconference game and potential sweep slip away by a slim 2-1 margin Friday night.
The Tigers had more than a period and a half to get the equalizer, but passes wound up in skates and second chances were few. The teams traded penalties and Vermont held onto that one-goal lead with all it had, as Colorado College put 17 of its season-high 49 total shots on net in the third period.
A late CC push met an untimely end when freshman Bryan Yoon drew a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check to the head with 2:13 left in the game.
“We had pucks on sticks in the slot and we didn’t put it in the back of the net, that came back to bite us,” senior Trevor Gooch said. “We’ve gotta figure that out.”
The Tigers scored first as a Ben Copeland rebound caromed out to Gooch, who tried to corral it before Lekkas could slide over. Lekkas beat him there, but bobbled the shot, and the Tigers took a 1-0 lead.
Gooch made it a third straight game with a goal, and was the only Tiger to solve Lekkas.
“Their goalie was outstanding,” coach Mike Haviland said. “I can’t say that we didn’t push, because we did. We’ve played well enough. It wasn’t like we sat back. He was the difference for me.”
Vermont (5-8-1) entered the second period with extra jump for the second straight night, and that’s where the Catamounts did their damage.
A night after Colorado College avoided taking a single penalty for the first time in nearly five years, Vermont’s Jake Massie showed them why discipline is never a bad idea. He connected on the power play to tie the game.
Vlad Dzhioshvili gave the Catamounts the lead 3:42 later, less than a minute after killing off a penalty.
“They were mad about last night’s game and they don’t have many wins this year so they came out and took it to us,” Gooch said. “They beat us up a little bit. I thought we responded a little bit but we still couldn’t find the second and third one.”
The Tigers (7-7-2) face a bigger nonconference challenge in No. 15 Arizona State next weekend.
Note
Colorado College is down a goaltender.
Sophomore Alec Calvaruso, used sparingly and mostly in relief of Alex Leclerc, was not on the roster this weekend against Vermont.
“Calvaruso has informed the staff that he is leaving the program,” coach Mike Haviland said.
Calvaruso saw the ice 10 times in his one and a half seasons at Colorado College, starting three times. His only start of this season came in the second game against Alaska-Anchorage, a 4-3 loss, and he allowed no goals in relief Nov. 10 at Minnesota Duluth. The Livonia, Michigan native had an 0-3-1 overall mark.
Sophomore Jon Flakne, whose only CC game action came in the third period of the season opener, is the only other goaltender on the roster.
The Tigers will be relieved to have the hard shot of redshirt junior Chris Wilkie back. The power-play mainstay is close, Haviland said.
"Hoping within the next two series." he said.