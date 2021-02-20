Colorado College turned in a dud two days after ending a long losing streak. CC was shut out 4-0 by No. 7 St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.
Easton Brodzinski had a rocking Senior Day at the Tigers’ expense, scoring the first and last goals on Dom Basse (22 saves) and an empty net, respectively. Nolan Walker and Kevin Fitzgerald provided the other two.
Walker’s was a stunner. He got Basse to commit, then went around him and slid the puck in. A 3-on-1 pinned Connor Mayer in alone and Fitzgerald finished off the chance. Then the Tigers (4-14-2) barely got it out of their own zone before Brodzinski fired into the empty cage from the blue line for the final score.
David Hrenak (23 saves) posted the shutout. It was the fourth time this season the Tigers failed to score.
“It’s something that we’re going to continue to work on, that scoring side of the game,” CC coach Mike Haviland said. “Make sure we stay around the net, which I thought we did a better job of being around the net tonight."
The power play had several chances to get CC back into the game during the second period, but it couldn’t convert on five total opportunities.
Colorado College’s final four regular-season games are against Denver.
“We’ve got to move on. We’ve got a Gold Pan to win,” Haviland said.