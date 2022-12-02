Colorado College returned from a two-week break with a win on Friday, as the Tigers beat Minnesota Duluth 3-0 on the road.
Patrick Cozzi got the Tigers on the board early with a shorthanded goal. Noah Prokop and Connor Mayer assisted on Cozzi’s goal.
CC (6-8-1) extended its lead in the next period when Hunter McKown scored his eighth goal of the year. Stanley Cooley and Matthew Gleason assisted.
McKown sealed the game for the Tigers in the third, scoring on an empty net.
Freshman Kaidan Mbereko logged a shutout, recording 39 saves. It marked Mbereko’s second shutout of UMD in less than a month.
UMD put 40 shots on goal, but didn’t get any of them to fall. Colorado College had 31 shots on goal. Both teams went 0-for-5 on the power play.
The Tigers are 2-1-0 against the Bulldogs this year and moved into sole possession of fifth place in the NCHC standings with Friday’s win. They will go for the road sweep on Saturday.