Colorado College capped off an unbeaten weekend on Saturday as the Tigers defeated Miami (Ohio) 2-1.
Tyler Coffey got the Tigers on the board 14 minutes into the first period off a deflection. Coffey’s goal came on the power play.
CC scored another power play goal in the second period. Hunter McKown scored his nation-leading seventh goal with less than a minute remaining in the period.
Miami finally got on the board in the third period, when Hampus Rydqvist scored just 36 seconds into the third period. This put the RedHawks back within striking distance, but the Tigers played keep-away for the remaining 19 minutes and secured their win.
Miami outshot the Tigers 35-22, but CC made the most of its opportunities. Both Tiger goals came on the power play, as they went 2 for 6.
Freshman Kaidan Mbereko earned the win in goal for CC, recording 34 saves and allowing just one goal.
CC earned five of six possible NCHC points this weekend against the RedHawks. The Tigers and RedHawks tied on Friday, but CC won the shootout to earn the extra point.
Colorado College’s Saturday win was the Tigers’ first away from home. Before Saturday, they were 0-5-1 on the road.
Next up for CC is a home series against No. 4 St. Cloud State.