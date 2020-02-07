The Colorado College Department of Athletics unveiled new logos Friday, including a modern take on the 30-year-old shield logo.
New jerseys will be worn by both the men’s and women’s basketball teams in a doubleheader on Friday night. Down I-25, the hockey team will also debut a new look.
The interlocking CC logo will be displayed at center court in Reid Arena when the men’s basketball team takes on Johnson & Wales at 5:30 p.m., and at center ice at The Broadmoor World Arena as the Tigers take on St. Cloud State at 7:30.
According to a department release, the school and brand consulting and graphic design agency Joe Bosack and Co. involved alumni, students, faculty and staff in a series of focus groups.
The old logos will be phased out over the next few years. Other winter and spring teams will see new elements to their apparel.
CC athletic director Lesley Irvine spoke to The Gazette on the timing of the “refresh” related to the opening of on-campus Ed Robson Arena, set for Fall 2021.
“It was tied to - it’s not because of - but the timing around the arena made good sense around when you’re engaging a branding company and you’re going to spend a significant amount of dollars on making sure the branding is important to activate the building,” Irvine said in October. “It’s inevitable for you to say, “Is it the right logo?
“It’s a refresh. We’re still the Tigers. And honestly, it’s still a tiger face in a shield.”
The new tiger strikes a fiercer pose, roaring against a mountain backdrop that reflects where Colorado College plays. There’s also an emphasis on linking the tiger and the school.
“You’ll see that we’ve tried to just create some distinctiveness to who we are. … You’ll see more use of, say, “Colorado College” on the jersey, so people actually know who we are,” Irvine said.