Ken Ralph is the new athletic director at the University of Maine. Ralph had directed Colorado College’s athletic program since 2007.
“It’s been a great 11-year run here,” Ralph said Monday. “I’m really excited about what we’ve been able to accomplish.
“But to be in a full Division I program with double the budget and almost double the number of athletes, it was too great a situation to pass up.”
Ralph grew up in New Hampshire, which is close to the Maine campus. He said “all his family” still lives in New Hampshire.
“This is an incredible opportunity for me personally and professionally,” he said, “but I’m really going to miss the people of Colorado College. It’s very difficult to leave. The department is in really, really good shape right now.”
Greg Capell will serve as interim athletic director, Ralph said.
A nationwide search to replace Ralph will begin soon.
Ralph led the athletic program during a time of change.
He oversaw the 2013 move of CC’s hockey team from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, where the team spent decades, to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
He also oversaw the end of CC alum Scott Owens’ tenure as head coach. Owens won 324 games and took seven CC teams to the NCAA Tournament before he was dismissed in 2014.
From 2014 to 2017, the Tigers won 20 of 107 games (with eight ties) under new coach Mike Haviland. In 2017-2018, CC and Haviland rebounded with a 15-17-5 season.
Ralph was also key player in the planned move of the Tigers from World Arena to a smaller (about 3,000 seats) home on the edge of the CC campus.